Wasn’t Trump president in 2020?
To the editor:
Letter writer Elizabeth Bristol’s most recent contribution (“Dems’ fear of being ‘canceled’,” Voice of the Public) has me confused.
Was she blaming the Biden administration for a bad policy decision by the governor of New York for several months in 2020, or simply complaining because she didn’t see enough news stories in the news about it?
Certainly, what happened in New York nursing homes was horrible, and the policy was not well thought out. But I’m unclear as to why the Biden administration is responsible for this decision by the governor of New York while Trump was president during that time.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.