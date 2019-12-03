Water supplies may very well be issue of the future
To the editor:
This past week we’ve noticed the increased water flow passing over Hunt’s Falls in Rumford. And indeed, the amazing flow of Seekonk/Pawtucket’s Mystery Brook and we are not yet in peak flow season.
I’m reading with interest about drinking water issues associated with Plainville and North Attleboro — Plainville’s unfortunate situation with an inability to source and store sufficient public water supplies. North Attleboro is next in the pecking order as Plainville looks there to solve its water supply situation. All in all, a vexing issue all around.
And then there is Attleboro’s faulty dam issues within the Seven Mile River water supply corridor.
Water-sourcing issues in our region will become even more complex and critical in the future — a political hot potato in waiting.
Don Doucette
Attleboro
