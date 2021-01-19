Left and right: We all deserve better leadership
To the editor:
Wednesday, Jan. 13 — the day our president was impeached — was a very sad day.
I didn’t vote for Donald Trump. I disagree with his decision to remove the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement. I think the tariff war with China was destructive: subsidizing farmers because you’ve removed their market is not a sensible plan.
As much as I enjoy lower taxes, lowering taxes without also reducing spending is not sound. Our national debt had risen to astronomical levels. (Providing temporary tax relief for citizens and permanent tax relief for businesses shows who really matters to the Trump administration.) I am deeply saddened by the rollback of so many environmental safeguards — such as opening up Tongass National Forest to logging and allowing drilling in Utah and Alaska and reducing regulations that help to safeguard air and water — at the expense of people and animals and, again, to benefit big business.
I know that building a bigger, longer wall is not an effective deterrent to illegal immigration from Mexico. I am horrified by the plight of immigrants seeking asylum.
So before it even comes to his personal behavior, which I find abhorrent, he wasn’t going to get my vote. But even though I didn’t vote for him in 2016, I understood he was duly elected.
Even before the 2020 election, Trump was ripping apart the American election system with the interesting idea that ‘if I lose, it was a rigged election.’ Just saying that, even fervently believing it, doesn’t make it so. He set his followers up for an ugly fall.
I’m sure there were irregularities. If you have 155 million people participating in anything, there will be irregularities. Court case after court case denied there was anything to the level that Trump and his team were claiming. He lost.
Every legislator, even the president, has a responsibility to the American people and our democracy to assure a smooth transition from one administration to the next. Trump has not done that. He led his followers astray with false claims that the election was stolen. He incited them to the point of violence.
In his determination to get his way, he is an extremely dangerous man. You don’t have to like Democrats or Joe Biden to understand that. He is undermining our government, our way of life. He has to be held accountable, and if impeachment is the only way to keep him from future office, then that is what must be done.
It is very sad to think that the leader of our country would so abuse his followers and his position, and that such drastic action had to take place.
Republicans deserve better leadership. We all deserve a better president.
Christine Greenhalge
North Attleboro
