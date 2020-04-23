To the editor:
On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, let us reflect on the responsibility we share for caring for our planet.
We have inherited a rich environment filled with resources and beauty but harvesting those resources and building a civilization have diminished the beauty and diversity of our environment.
In these days of social distancing, it’s nice to have many walkable trails where we can get away and enjoy some healthy exercise in the beauty of nature. But many of those open spaces are rapidly disappearing for new homes, streets, and businesses.
In order to maintain a healthy balance of open space and residential development, we need a concerted effort to preserve forests and wetlands. The Attleboro Land Trust has been doing just that for the last 30 years. But we need your help.
If you enjoy the outdoors and living in a community that isn’t wall to wall buildings, then consider joining the Attleboro Land Trust and volunteering. (see attleborolandtrust.org) We have many projects and opportunities to serve in the cause of preserving Planet Earth right here in Attleboro.
Roy Belcher,
president, Attleboro Land Trust
