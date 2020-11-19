We are all in this together
To the editor:
Like everything else these days, wearing a face mask has become a topic of hot debate. The Centers for Disease Control has published a poll taken in May that shows that 60% of people always wear a mask while out in public. Just 13% say that they often wear a mask in public. Yet, still 17% say they rarely or never wear a mask in public.
Reports find that women are more likely to wear a mask than men. This may be attributed to women as a rule are in the role of caregivers. Men are likely to view the wearing of masks as a “sign of weakness.” Psychologically speaking, people naturally rebel against what they are told to do.
Two employees at a McDonald’s restaurant in Oklahoma were shot and wounded after telling a guest that the dining room was closed. While in Michigan three people shot at and killed a store security guard at a Dollar General store over the issue.
The CDC has asked us to be cautious and prevent the spread of a serious virus. Wearing a mask in a crowded venue is a small price to pay for protecting yourself and others. We are all in this together!
Barbara Orlando Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.