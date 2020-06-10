To the editor:
Elizabeth Bristol, in a letter to the editor, complains that another letter writer, Coleen Weber, called the rioting and looting around the country an “appropriate” response to George Floyd’s death (“Protesters should not be given a pass for breaking the law” Voice of the people, June 5).
Weber said no such thing, and was merely pointing out that riots occur when all else fails and citizen anger erupts.
African Americans have endured 400 years of oppression. They were freed from slavery 155 years ago, only to face a century of segregation, inability to vote, and lynching. Whites would kill blacks for minor offenses. They were rarely prosecuted, and even if they were, white juries would not convict them.
America celebrates the Civil Rights movement which culminated in the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act of the mid-sixties. But clearly, race relations have not been solved. Old habits die hard. Every time there is a breakthrough in law for African Americans, institutional racism works overtime to neutralize it.
The institutional racists, Donald Trump chief among them, believe that America is fundamentally a white Christian country. They pay lip service to equality, but their policies promote inequality that typically leaves African Americans poor, uneducated, unhealthy, and at risk for homicide. The impolite name for this is white supremacy.
As for voting, the Republican Supreme Court struck down key aspects of the Voting Rights Act seven years ago. Within days of the decision Republicans across the South raced to pass new laws that would suppress the African American vote. There’s a reason why black Americans vote Democratic 90+% of the time. They are voting against their oppressors.
Anti-black policies have persisted throughout American history with no end in sight. Is there any justification for rioting? Absolutely not, but it demonstrates the frustration level which has boiled over with George Floyd’s death, destroying businesses and property that are often minority owned as well.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
