To the editor:
We, the members of the Attleboro Democratic City Committee, are outraged, offended, frustrated, and weary over the events surrounding the hateful murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.
We are outraged over the abuse of power and subversion of Floyd’s rights under our Constitution.
We are offended and awestruck by the lack of humanity on the part of those involved in committing this heinous act.
We are frustrated by our prior inability as a society to implement the necessary changes to prevent another unnecessary death.
We are weary from witnessing the growing list of black men and women who are victimized at the hands of those who have a need to feel superior. Yet, there is hope.
There is hope in the sheriff and police officers who take a knee or march with protestors.
There is hope in seeing even more white people stand up, stand with and march beside black people to condemn hate.
There is hope in the commitment, when necessary, of white people to stand between blacks and the police.
There is hope in the open discussions on race and discrimination that we have avoided for far too long.
There is hope in the realization that we need to have each other’s backs as we implement overdue changes.
Seeing the events that lead to Floyd’s death has had a profound impact on our society and, indeed, the world similar to when we watched the brutal tactics used on Civil Rights demonstrators and Freedom Riders during the 1960s. We have come to realize that we can no longer remain silent and hope that changes will be made to stop this from happening again.
The strength and commitment to peaceful change of Floyd’s family and black communities throughout our country coupled with so many young people marching and protesting against institutional racism and the ongoing oppression of black people makes us realize we are the change and have to make sure that the changes we make going forward last.
One way to make these changes is using our right to vote. It is not enough to vote in the general election. We need to vote in the primary elections where the candidates are chosen. The Attleboro Democratic City Committee is committed to ensuring that every eligible voter has full access to vote their choice freely and in safety.
Together we can make sure Floyd’s death was not in vain. Together, we will change the world.
Attleboro Democratic City Committee, Bill Bowles, Chair
