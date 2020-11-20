We could have more than one dark winter
To the editor:
The election is over and I fear the results will be disastrous for our country. Tens of millions of people decided a change was needed even when it meant supporting the lies, hate, chaos and division of the left.
The years ahead will be difficult but we must reach out to these people and connect with them on what unites us. Joe Biden says it will be a long dark winter. I’m afraid there will be several more to follow.
Leo Johnson
Attleboro
