To the editor:
In Joe Chabot’s lecture to Chronicle readers about the Supreme Court nomination process, he uses the word “honesty” ("Rules and tradition," Voice of the public, Sept 25). As an apologist for Trump Republicans, he has enormous gall to tell the rest of us to be honest.
Dishonesty has been the hallmark of the Trump Administration. The falsehoods and lies perpetuated by Trump is a daily story that never ends. Americans should be grateful to news organizations for exposing every lie and every falsehood.
We have just learned that Trump pays no more income tax than a McDonald’s cashier and frequently pays nothing at all. That‘s consistent with Republicans who complained about giving the unemployed an extra $600. Trump’s millions stay in his pocket while the rest of us foot the bill.
I wonder if Chabot is a veteran. If so, Trump says you’re a “sucker."
Or would he attend one of Trump’s super-spreader rallies? If you contract COVID and died, Trump would deny it came from his rally, but thanks for coming to the photo op.
The topper was the story of Trump’s relief to not shake the hands of “those disgusting people” (Trump supporters). And that’s a direct quote from a life-long Republican. If I ever have the honor of shaking Joe Biden’s hand, I’ll never need to wonder what he thinks of me.
Chabot has no standing to lecture us about honesty.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
