To the editor:
As I am writing this there has been no vote on witnesses or on removal in the Senate’s impeachment hearings, but I am sadly confident there will be no witnesses or removal and most of us knew this from the beginning.
There is no defense for anything President Trump has done. For one of his lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, to basically give the Richard Nixon defense that whatever the president does is legal, is unbelievable. Trump had no interest in corruption in Ukraine until after Joe Biden announced for president. He then, according to his own contributor and appointee, Gordon Sondland — ambassador to the European Union — didn’t want an investigation but the “announcement” of an investigation of the Bidens.
Under U.S. Code Title 52, for a president to ask for or receive “anything of value” from a foreign entity is a violation of federal law.
The defense also says that removal is subverting the “will of the people.” This was a better defense for Nixon, who actually won 60% of the vote months after Watergate, not for a person who lost by 3 million votes.
Another argument is that basically the whole trial should have taken place in the House unlike what the Constitution says — the House impeaches (indicts) and the Senate has a trial.
They then say the House should have waited for witnesses and documents through the courts, but then have gone into court to say the House has no standing to be in court to obtain witnesses and documents.
Have we truly gone through the looking glass and the Mad Hatter is now our commander in chief? That was a rhetorical question.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro
