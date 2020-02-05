We’ll never know the truth
To the editor:
I have tried my best to be objective and listen to both sides, however at 83 years old and an Independent voter, I have to think this was not a trial since in all of my years I have never heard of a trial that forbade witnesses.
I am wondering when Sen. Mitch McConnell will have a vote to toss the Constitution out and replace it with a dictatorship.
I’m wondering if we will ever know if President Trump was guilty or innocent?
William Gallant
Attleboro
