Stronger gun laws needed
To the editor:
I agree with the editorial “Our reckless gun laws” (Opinion, March 22).
I don’t believe that the United States can wait to implement more stringent gun control. The U.S. Congress should act to pass updated gun control legislation that includes universal background checks for all sales and 10-day waiting periods for all gun purchases as soon as possible.
The United States leads developed countries in gun-related deaths. The man charged in the Atlanta shootings bought his gun the day of the shooting. How much more evidence do we need before we act?
Julie Garland
Wrentham
