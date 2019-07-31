To the editor:
In Massachusetts, close to 30 percent of all deaths are due to alcohol impaired driving.
In Bristol County the percentage of drunk driving accidents out of all driving accidents is 30 percent, as this is one of the highest percentages in the whole state of Massachusetts (County Health Rankings).
This is a big problem in Bristol, and something needs to be done about it.
People who are alcohol impaired should not be on the road. One reason is that they will affect other people around them, and that means hurting people or possibly ending their lives. Bristol County had 67 alcohol impaired driving deaths in the year 2018. This number is by far the highest number of deaths from all the counties in Massachusetts (County Health Rankings).
The Sun Chronicle often runs articles announcing when state police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in the area.
This is a great idea to hold back on drunk driving because it will get more people to be more aware to get an Uber or another form of a ride. It would definitely be more effective if there would be more checkpoints throughout Bristol County and possibly even Massachusetts in general.
A great solution to this drinking and driving problem is something that would have to be enforced constantly to be effective. Every Friday and Saturday night, there should be checkpoints on main roads and highways with straight walk tests or breathalyzers tests. This should not be viewed as a punishment, but rather a way of trying to solve the problem.
The solution to this problem will take time, but we should not only rely on the police.
If you see something, like a friend or family member wanting to drive while intoxicated, stop them before anyone gets hurt.
Remember to think twice about your actions because everything has a consequence.
Mauricio Acosta
Norton
