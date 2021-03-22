We must protect the gray wolf
To the editor:
Gray wolves in the lower 48 states are in dire straits — and the Biden administration must take action to protect the species.
The Trump administration stripped away federal protections for the species by removing it from the endangered species list. The move went into effect at the start of this year — and we’re already seeing the devastating consequences of that decision. (“Wisconsin wolf slaughter is reason to restore protective status,” Opinion, March 10). In the first wolf hunt since gray wolves lost federal protections, hunters slaughtered nearly one out of every five gray wolves in Wisconsin — in less than 60 hours. The wolf hunt in Wisconsin is a devastating case study that shows gray wolves suffer when the species is put under state control.
Robert Foley Jr.
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.