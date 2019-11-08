How can we stop this insane president
To the editor:
How do we stop this dangerously stupid, so-called president? The Democrats have to stop beating each other up. Biden and Warren have the only realistic chance of getting the nomination. Or maybe someone could convince a patriotic Republican to run as a third party.
Fred Senay
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.