We need a return to decency
To the editor:
At a bare minimum, we deserve a commander-in-chief who recognizes our military members’ service and sacrifice.
But President Donald Trump scorns our military dead, calling them “suckers and losers.” His disdain for MIAs and POWs isn’t any better; “they got what they deserved.”
The revelation of Trump’s real opinion of military dead is shocking and puts his past comments in a whole new light: disparaging the service of John McCain and George H.W Bush; his callousness to a soldier’s widow in Florida; his disdain for Muslim Gold Star parents who lost their son in Iraq; his threat to disown Don Trump Jr. if he joined the military. These incidents can no longer be dismissed as flukes; they are rooted in his contempt for selfless service.
Trump’s denial of the story as a hoax and fake news is unusually intense. Not because it’s false, but because it strikes at the heart of his political base, people that the president takes great care not to offend.
Trump’s words go beyond offensive; they are a betrayal.
To this day, Trump has still not spoken out against Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers who are in Afghanistan today. Despite Trump’s vehement denials, the betrayal continues.
Not too many years ago Republicans would be the first to say that character matters in a leader.
What happened? For the past four years anything goes: Daily lies, contempt for truth and honesty; an impeachment trial that barred witnesses, rampant cowardice of Republican Senators. It’s normal for people to be fired for lying, but in the Trump Administration people get fired for telling the truth.
By now Americans get that the president lies, confuses and distracts.
Droves of Republicans, former Republicans and military are supporting Democratic candidate Joe Biden in a show of patriotism that transcends party. They want a return to decency.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
