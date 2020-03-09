We need real leadership, not Trump’s ‘hunches’
To the editor:
Apparently Elizabeth Bristol and I have very different definitions of level headed. (“Ignoring the facts on Trump’s leadership,” March 5, Letters to the editor)
While she defends the president for his actions and complains about Democrats, the president continues to ask why the flu vaccine doesn’t work for a completely different virus. He went on Sean Hannity and said he had a “hunch” that Covid19 would not be as deadly as experts are concerned about. He called reaction to the outbreak a hoax.
These are not the actions of a leader.
While he has now signed an emergency spending bill to address this issue, it comes after days of contradicting experts and claims of a “hoax” to harm him.
I don’t consider that “level headed.” Once again, this president has tried to make a crisis about himself, not about prevention, testing and facts.
My suggestion is to wash your hands, stay home if sick, listen to what actual experts say, not the “hunches” of someone without a medical background. That’s what level headed means.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
