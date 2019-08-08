To the editor:
If actions speak louder than words, then why is there talk about creating new, tougher gun laws in the news and on social media, but no legislative actions being taken?
Following the shooting at an El Paso shopping complex in Texas, “several hundred volunteers for groups seeking tougher laws on guns marched on the White House and the Capitol” (Lochner). However, with previous massacres and shootings, including the Parkland school shooting in 2018, similar actions have been taken through marches and protests, yet new laws haven’t been created since. The marches and speeches about this matter are simply not enough for the government to create tougher gun laws.
Instead, other measures should be taken in order for the United States to become a safer and less paranoid nation.
At the gun law march soon after the El Paso shooting, Amber Gustafson, “a volunteer leader for the Moms group” spoke out about the current laws. Gustafson claimed that the numerous groups at all levels of government “need a federal remedy” in order to ensure safety for all people. But if there are no meaningful actions being taken by people, there will be no remedy. What should’ve been done, although it wouldn’t happen as quickly as the gun law march, could’ve been a press conference or a meeting that was held with Congress and advocates of stricter gun laws.
Along with having meaningful meetings relating to the gun laws as a whole, there would be more steps going forward if the discussion focused on specifics.
A crucial specific topic which should be brought up is mandatory background checks for gun purchasers. With proponents of having sterner gun laws discussing subtopics in-depth during conferences and meetings, the gun law dilemma as a whole will be easier to tackle for our lawmakers. Along with discussing the situation in a serious setting rather than outside a government building, the activists are able to have their opinions and points of view reflected in the potential new laws.
Overall, the question of why are there no new gun laws shouldn’t be and isn’t an acceptable question to ask. The right question is how can we, the people, help ameliorate the United States and the safety of its citizens?
Marianna Melamud
Stoughton
