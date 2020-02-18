To the editor:
I recently had my students watch “The Wave” on YouTube, a movie about a high school teacher who conducted an experiment with his students in response to their question about why people in Nazi Germany treated Jews with such hatred.
Hitler was able to condition people to do his bidding because he blamed Jews for the problems in Germany after World War 1. As he became more powerful many people left Germany and those who stayed soon found themselves in a country where they were not free to criticize the government.
The people in a democracy need to always be careful that the leader they select will not become a dictator. Unfortunately that is what has happened in our country. We don’t have swastikas we have Red Hats. They don’t stand for the Republican Party they stand for Trump. You are “A Trumper” or you are “Not a Trumper.”
He has blamed the immigrants, especially those of Latino or Islamic decent, for ruining the country. He forgets that his family, two of his wives and the majority of people living in this country are or have relatives who were immigrants. He has bullied Congressional Republicans to do his bidding and when, or if one of them questions his authority, he makes fun of them.
Recently, he fired two people who testified before Congress and even provided a police escort for two decorated soldiers to leave the Capitol because one complied with a subpoena.
He has failed to release his tax returns, filled the courts with conservative judges, interfered with court decision, separated families at the border and denied women reproductive rights.
He has worked to tarnish the legacy of Obama by seeking to abolish health care and laws that were passed to slow global warming.
As we enter another election cycle, Trump has now decided to ask those who are Trumpers to vote, not in the Republican Primary, but in the Democratic Primary, so they can select the candidate that Trump says he can beat. In other words, to stuff the ballot box. He has also encouraged groups to have money raffles to encourage minority groups to vote for him.
Is it too late to take back our country?
Trump’s motto is Make America Great Again, but that is not what he is doing. There is more division and hatred in America today.
It is a sad and very scary time for our country. Do we stand up to a bully or make excuses for his behavior?
Margaret Werner
Norton
