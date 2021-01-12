We need to work together to end this
To the editor:
I was heartened to read Bob Foley’s Friday column and find that I agree with him in principle on the issue of vaccine distribution. (“A better approach,” Opinion, Jan. 8)
It should be of the highest priority in a complex time for our state and nation. The successful and swift distribution of the vaccine may also contribute to easing some of the considerable tension that has been fueled by the virus and it’s ruinous effects.
To quote Foley “We should be acting like our hair is on fire” and, as a Navy veteran, I would use the cry for “All hands on deck”.
Those responsible for the distribution program should be held to a high standard of performance and given all resources necessary to complete their mission in a safe and swift manner. If there are things the public can do to assist please let us know. I’m sure political viewpoints can be put aside to achieve this critical common goal.
Let’s row together.
Geoff Gallant
Foxboro
