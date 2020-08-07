To the editor:
In answer to the letter to the editor about there being no wipes upon entering Stop and Shop (“Supermarket letting down guard,” by Pam Desautel, Voice of the Public, Aug. 5)
I went the other day and the person in front of me took the last wipe. I went to the service department to let them know. They immediately had someone take care of the situation.
There is also a hand sanitizer station right after the service center.
We all need to work together to help out workers and shoppers.
Cyndy O’Connell
Attleboro
