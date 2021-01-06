To the editor:
My wife voted in the November election in Seekonk as she has done for more than 50 years. When she approached the women at the entrance, she was asked her full name and street address.
The women checked this on a sheet of paper to confirm she lived at this address. She proceeded to the voting booth and filled in the ballot. At no time was she asked for any form of identification to prove she was the person she claimed to be.
This week, my wife had to renew her driver’s license, which she has had for more than 50 years. She couldn’t do this online because she’s over age 75. She made an appointment at AAA in South Attleboro. After completing all the forms, she was told she had to provide some form of identification (birth certificate or passport) to prove she was the person she said she was.
A prior driver’s license was not sufficient.
Will someone please explain to me why proof of identity is needed to renew a drivers license, but not needed to vote in a state or federal elections?
James Souza
Seekonk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.