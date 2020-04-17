We no longer have the skills needed to rebuild our country
To the editor:
I agree that we need to improve our infrastructure, the trouble is how?
Remember all kids need to go to college and get a PhD in emojis. The average skilled, blue-collar worker is in their 60s. I remember reading places in California are bringing people from China in to build bridges because they can’t find skilled workers here.
I remember the last stimulus bill after the Great Recession of 2008. Towns built sidewalks all over. Trouble was, a lot of them proved to be useless. They had telephone poles right in the middle of the sidewalk. The city and towns can’t plow most of them in the winter.
Remember “shovel-ready projects” often aren’t. Today little is done with a shovel, it’s done with heavy equipment that is run by licensed operators. Remember everybody is suppose to go to college, blue collar is dumb. Now that we need them we don’t have them.
George Martell
Attleboro
