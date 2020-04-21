To the editor:
The road M.A.P. to safely re-opening the economy is not simply sufficient testing but also Mutual Assured Protection — we all wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to others.
I protect you and you protect me.
The alternative is something akin to the nuclear policy of M.A.D — Mutual Assured Destruction.
Carol Bragg
Seekonk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.