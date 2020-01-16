We should all take part in helping to preserve Attleboro’s past
To the editor:
Marian Wrightington’s letter to the editor of Jan. 14, “Preserving Attleboro’s rich history is actually progress,” strikes a responsive chord.
I learned the fact that the largest reinforced concrete standpipe in the world was the Attleboro Water Tower on Ide’s Hill because I found an old colored picture-postcard of the tower at the Arundel Flea Market in Maine a few years ago; 100 feet tall, 50 feet diameter, 1,500,000 gallon capacity and it cost $34,000 to build, although there is a card printing error of $34,000,000.
Nevertheless, I scanned the postcard picture into my computer and am hoping someday, someone will create a searchable archive for interesting Attleboro historic information, artifacts and photos.
There are bits and pieces of Attleboro’s history tucked away in attics, closets, in boxes and computer hard drives that deserve to be preserved and made accessible to all.
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum and its director, Carleton Legg, are doing a wonderful job preserving our industrial past, but to Ms. Wrightington’s point, there needs to be a broader effort so we can pass along what we have to offer before it is lost, tossed out with the weekly trash or pointed out to that 1-800-Got-Junk guy on T.V. by our heirs.
John Buchanan
Attleboro
