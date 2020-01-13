To the editor:
I am writing to talk about the negative mental effects social media has placed on my generation. I am 21 years old and I’m on every social media platform you can name. Overall, I think social media is a positive. However, social media has a ton of influence on the youth and it’s not all positive.
On the surface social media isn’t a bad thing, but the deeper you dig the more you begin to realize that this type of media creates societal pressure on many people.
It creates almost a standard that people feel they have to live up to when it comes to material items.
People feel like they have to have the newest products, and be doing the things that are determined to be cool on social media.
Social media can have negative effects on people just by seeing other people doing things. Obviously there is nothing wrong with posting things you do, but some people get depressed because they’re not doing things. Another thing I hear people my age talk about is how people they know basically through social media only are doing better than them, and this causes them to feel worse about themselves.
I am far from anti-social media, but I feel like there should be more awareness raised about these side effects of using social media. For a lot of people my age they did not know these negative mental problems would occur by using these social platforms.
Patrick Silvia
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.