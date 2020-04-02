To the editor:
Why this paper continues to allow letter writer Aldo Ferrario to spew his insults to our president and his supporters is baffling. I, too, have now grown tired of being called ignorant and stupid.
He is nothing more than a bumbling fool that never saw a fact he wanted to use. And of course, each week he creates his own fake facts and attempts to denigrate President Trump with his falsehoods.
I certainly wish this paper would put a halt to his despicable diatribes.
I cannot understand how anyone at this time can criticize everything that our president has done to help our citizens, ease their minds as much as he possible can and continue to work hard and long to make this go away as soon as possible with the help of his outstanding Task Force. He is faced with a problem this country and the world has never seen before and we should all praise the heavens that it’s not Hillary Clinton in charge.
I would think a letter that praises all the good work our president has done would be much more productive at this time. Assessing things later would be the way to go. We all will learn many things from this.
To do your Monday-morning quarterbacking every day after every decision President Trump makes is disingenuous and just self-serving to a know-nothing third stringer such as Ferrario.
How about a letter praising and thanking all the first responders who are literally putting their lives on the line more so than ever each and every day now. Or a letter that praises the retailers around the area that stay open to serve us.
That would be much more prudent and productive, don’t you think? And thank you to each and every one them.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
