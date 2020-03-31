To the editor:
I want to give President Donald Trump all the credit in the world for leading this country during this coronavirus crisis. He has been up against a do-nothing, malevolent Democrat House of Representatives since day one, and still managed to enact policies and negotiate deals which have been mostly responsible for turning the Obama “recovery” into a booming one.
The left has done nothing but get int the way and demonstrate a profound distaste for individual liberty, and prosperity.
There was bi-partisan support for the first stimulus package until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer decided to put party politics ahead of our national well-being. And make no mistake, that is exactly what they were doing.
Sun Chronicle letter writers Aldo Ferrario and John Wade and others who lambast President Trump without end (or cause) need to hush and let adults speak.
We are in crisis and the left can only offer dissent and concerns about non-issues like carbon limiting and bailing out alternative energy sources that are just not commercially viable without the crutch of subsidies. And with the politically correct crap that literally creates “victims” whose problems only Democrat solutions can alleviate. It’s time for Americans to get over the politics and join together like never before and work to putting people back to health and to work and to prosperity again.
Henry V. Soldat
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.