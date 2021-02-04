We should put elderly first
To the editor:
I have nothing against the nearly one-third of inmates at Norfolk County jail having been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but its pretty bad when people who break the law and are criminals can get a vaccination before my 83-year-old mother with congestive heart failure can.
I try to go on the websites for BigY, Gillette, and pharmacies local to the area but there are never any empty appointments to book for her. Its a very sad world and a very sad day when we continue to not take care of our most precious of people. I hope I can get her the shot before she catches the virus.
Rosemarie Pederson
Attleboro
