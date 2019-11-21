Lt. Col. Vindman. It’s not mister! So says Tuesday’s impeachment hearing star witness.
This fellow, a self-important state department gofer, demonstrated he apparently does not like that he is considered a third-rate, non-policy-setting, administrative hack. As with each of the so-called explosive witnesses trotted out by deer-in-the-headlights Adam Schiff, Lt. Col. Vindman was yet another entrenched bureaucratic hack void of relevant information who could not provide evidence of impeachable offenses.
His self-aggrandizing reference to his fitness report about his greatness is a typical military review of officer’s performance. In reality, such write-ups are essentially average. Anything less would be career ending. And a dress uniform to a hearing in the House?
It is likely Vindman had more influence in the past, but with new policy directives and new supervisory appointments it seems he now feels slighted and less important. In other words, he is being treated in a manner that is commensurate with his position.
Everybody has one of these folks in their work group: Someone who acts far more important than their assigned duties would require, someone who acts like they run the place but never accepts responsibility for their gaffes, someone who badmouths the organization because their prerogatives are not followed.
Just as Vindman had badmouthed the United States to Russian military officers.
The result of Vindman’s pompous attitude is his vain attempt to disrupt and redirect the changes in which he saw no value by expressing his unimportant opinion. Such a waste of time and energy. Just like those sorts with whom we have all worked.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
