We will beat this thing
To the editor:
Hang in there everyone. We are doing our social distancing and staying home. I have never seen so many people walking by my house or zooming by on a bike. Great way to exercise and keep ourselves healthy.
During World War II, when I was very young (I am 91 years young now) the Attleboro community pulled together to help those in need. Factories turned to war production. At school we saved tinfoil and flattened tin cans to be used for the war effort.
The Red Cross taught us how to roll bandages for the Army hospitals. We were taught to knit squares, which were made into lap robes for the wounded soldiers. Some were also sent to Britain. Even the boys in our schools were taught to knit to help get more done. We watched as all the young men and boys left to fight for the United States, joining various military branches. Parents did not see their sons and daughters for months. There was no television. We rationed sugar, butter, eggs, nylons and many other items.
Numerous women went to work in the local factories to help the war effort.
We survived and we will again. Hug your children, be kind to your neighbors, help in any way you can. Pray for all the nurses, doctors, medical workers, police, fire, and essential workers. They are our heroes. We will prevail! God Bless.
Lorraine St. Pierre
Attleboro
