To the editor:
Continuing this paper’s non-stop Donald Trump bashing theme, Thursday’s Sun Chronicle reprinted a Chicago Tribune editorial reviewing the Mueller so-called testimony. “Mueller testimony was no blockbuster,” Opinion, July 25.)
Anyone (like the Democrats) who expected anything more than what was presented was (like the Democrats) sadly disappointed.
Well, except for Massachusetts Reps. Lori Trahan and Joseph Kennedy III, who believe the Wednesday circus proved the need to impeach the president.
I am going to give them benefit of doubt and assume they are simply playing politics and do not really believe anything of substance was revealed.
The Sun Chronicle must have needed some filler on Thursday and printed the ChiTown editorial that brilliantly reported Mueller’s appearance exposed nothing of consequence.
That revelation is true in regard to the collusion and obstruction nonsense but in reality did reveal poor Bob Mueller’s incompetence. At best, his on-the-stand demeanor displayed a very off day. At the worse, Mueller demonstrated a complete lack of knowledge and understanding of what he was commissioned to accomplish.
It would be nice to think this was the end of the witch hunt. We’ll see.
But you do have to applaud The Chicago Tribune and the The Sun Chronicle for reporting this event was a non-story. I guess that was the story.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
