Letter to the editor: We’ll never forget this day.
To the editor:
Jan. 6, 2021, was a dark day for our nation.
Most of us will remember where they were.
Most of us will remember Sept. 11, 2001, some of will remember Nov. 22, 1963, few of us will remember still Dec. 7, 1941
Most of us will remember Jan. 6, 2021.
Frederick Senay
Attleboro
