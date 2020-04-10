To the editor:
After reading F.A. Hayek’s book, “The Road to Serfdom,” my fear of the Trump administration increased. I saw a clear comparison between Hayek’s reasoning and Trump’s electability backed by Russia’s lies and propaganda.
Dictators do not rise to power without a following that would benefit from their rule.
A following that would do anything as a group, any lie, any crime, to maintain “their way.” Germany was an example.
Sad to say, millions of white Americans are angry, tired of their lack of and loss of good pay, and an education that limited their future. They saw the very poor and the illegal aliens receive food, housing, healthcare, food stamps, etc. White voters watched from afar and believed, wrongly, that non-citizens and people of color, who paid no taxes, got all the things they need, free.
The government was no longer theirs’ nor was the President. Add to that the GOP’s need to maintain a larger population of white voters somehow. Maybe, Norway. If I were one of those people, I, too, would be mad at our government.
I would vote for a man willing to prevent people of color from crossing our border to get my job. Someone who said they are not part of the government and the swamp. Someone who hated people who were different and would vote “wrong.” Someone who wanted power and respect. Someone who might give us what we need because he, too, needs a lot.
As Mr. Hayek says this person will be able, “to obtain the support of all the docile and gullible, who have no strong convictions”.
To me, it seems to be a law of human nature that it is easier to agree on the hatred of people of color than on a government program to help all Americans.
John Wade
Norton
