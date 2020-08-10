To the editor:
In question to the plan on returning to school safely, what is the plan for the teachers? The only talk of safety has been for students, and yes, that is important, but how are towns planning on keeping teachers and their families safe?
The articles I’ve read such as “Attleboro school committee decides on hybrid learning for 2020-2021” by Tom Reilly, have only mentioned student safety and parents concerns, however, teacher’s safety has not been discussed.
Why is no one talking about how the new school plans are impacting them?
I have heard all about students and their families, but nothing about teachers and theirs. They are doing so much for students already and they deserve the same amount of help that they’ve given us.
While talking to teachers with young kids at home, and in other schools, they are stressed and worried how they will be able to juggle hybrid learning on separate schedules. They would have to take even more time off to be able to stay home with their child and still continue to teach. They deserve aid and leniency in these times for their health and safety, and for the safety of their students.
Without our teachers, we students lose out on valuable educations, so they deserve the same help and safety precautions that we are getting. Teachers should not have to risk their lives, or sacrifice helping their own families because towns have not prepared for them.
Nina Demirs
Attleboro
