To the editor:
While many famous athletes, Hollywood elites, the mega rich, and of course our politicians, are receiving their tests for coronavirus 19, my question is this: What about us?
The politicians are a sore subject at the present time, given the fact that three of them were just accused of insider trading, cashing in, and making a boatload of money, while many other Americans are suffering huge losses from Wall Street, losing their jobs, and struggling to pay bills.
In addition, they are receiving their tests without having to wait in long lines, or experience drive-by testing, all the while they are not suffering from any symptoms. This is all going on while we are all being told to wait, and do not rush to the hospital until we do experience symptoms. The American people are not stupid, it comes down to money and status. It always does.
I see President Donald Trump and Gov. Charlie Baker come on TV every day with a host of experts standing beside them. Each day they tell us the same thing and rain down praise on our first responders, who are working in hospitals. What they are not telling us is, there is a huge shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, (PPE). Those hospital workers and those who are responsible for transport are placing themselves and their families in harms way, because of the lack of this equipment.
How many Sun Chronicle readers are taking the politicians at face value and are believing everything they are saying?
How many readers know of someone who may work at one of those hospitals where the lack of necessary equipment, is hindering them from doing a better job, but are afraid to speak out? While all the elitists mentioned above are receiving their test in an expedient manner, remember they are not stressed over losing jobs, paying bills, child care, or unemployment.
So, before you start feeling sorry for the Tom Bradys, and the LeBron James of the world, ask yourself, “What about us?”
Howard S. Levine
Raynham
