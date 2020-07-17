To the editor:
It is very unfortunate and misleading that The Sun Chronicle chose to publish this one quote, “You didn’t plan for anything,” as a summary of Plainville’s Town Meeting. (Story by Stephen Peterson, Page A1 Wednesday, July 15)
Every Plainville town resident, myself included, that has participated in Plainville Town Meetings during the past few years is responsible for the financial situation that the town is in. We have all voted to pass the recommendations of the Finance Committee to move money from the stabilization fund to cover other costs.
Plainville has a Town Hall that is arguably too big for the size of the town it manages — and I will admit that I voted in favor of building it. The same could probably be stated for the Public Safety Building. They completed a beautiful and impressive complex. But, from a 20/20 hind-sight perspective, was it the right decision to build them?
And a Proposition 2½ override was not the answer. We can’t continue to give money to town officials that we are simultaneously claiming are mismanaging the money that they already have access to. What would that solve?
I credit the Board of Selectmen for stating that they are re-evaluating the past decisions and trying to learn from the recent developments. And I sincerely hope that they follow-through with those statements.
If the Board of Selectmen are offering a willingness to listen, then I encourage the Plainville residents to attend the public meetings (when it is safe to do so) and offer their solutions. It is easy to say that it takes too much time or it’s not our problem or there are other priorities — and sometimes those might be valid arguments. If we can’t attend the public meetings, then are we electing public officials that represent our concerns and perspectives?
Let’s face it, an election is a popularity contest. Let’s all ask ourselves: “Am I voting for the best person to represent my beliefs?” With voter turnout being below 25% in recent history, then I think there is an emphatic “No!” in response to that question.
There were several statements at the Plainville Town Meeting that we all need to re-assess our current situations — quotes that I think would have better summarized the Plainville Town Meeting atmosphere. Let’s all take a step backward and collectively and honestly assess our situation and offer up constructive thoughts for solutions.
The Plainville town officials are listening now.
Bob Moores
Plainville
