The duplicity of those who masquerade as GOP and support the Biden administration, and its policies, does not go unnoticed. Neither did their silence during the presidential election. My family has some real skin in the game as do thousands of other families across the United States. The recent exploitation and shameful treatment of our National Guard speaks volumes. The majority of politicians have no courage or backbone to take a stand — and do nothing unless it serves their own political, personal, or financial agendas, because they are controlled — by influences such as Big Tech/Big Donors/Big Involvement in China.
I surmise that is Trump’s appeal. A true outsider, never elected to public office prior to POTUS, wading into the swamp. Trump’s biggest mistake was underestimating the true depth of the swamp and the ties that bind it to China and other corrupt nations and organizations. It was an eye opener for 74 million Americans.
When the Biden administration mentions the word “unity” what do it mean by that? Unity with whom? Continued unity with corrupt nations and organizations, which was interrupted by the Trump administration? Those in the Biden administration did not speak of unity during the four years of the Trump presidency. Why not? They certainly don’t mean unity among Americans when they continuously promote identity politics.
Does the mouthpiece mean unity against those Americans who oppose their views, their policies, and their corruption, with attempts to shame and censorship? I’ve been called brain-washed, a cultist, a racist, a white supremacist, a Nazi, a liar, and ignorant. Is this what the mouthpiece means by “unity”?
I, along with 74 million Americans, have developed quite a thick skin over the years — and quite a bit of knowledge. We don’t need any one political organization to tell us what the difference is between right for our country and wrong for our country.
Karen Ostrom Kelly
North Attleboro
