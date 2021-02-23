To the editor:
Greeting fellow readers!
I am writing this letter to the editor in hopes that someone can help minimize my confusion about our government’s posture on COVID-19 vaccinations.
In the pre-Biden, era former President Donald Trump was crucified by the media, time and time again, for not “following the science.”
During the former VP’s campaign, Joe Biden promised, oh so many times, that he would absolutely, and in my mind unequivocally, follow the science and yet, here we are.
President Biden, despite the recommendations of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the CDC and other scientific communities, still maintain that teachers must be immunized prior to school re-openings.
The media, of course, has paid very little attention to his not “following the science.” What a surprise.
Please don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying teachers should or should not be immunized. Unlike Biden, I am simply following the science.
Perhaps his decision is due in part to first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s influence (she being an educator and all) and in large part to the teachers’ unions benevolence and large contributions to the Democratic Party; Old Joe doesn’t want to put their tinsel in a tangle!
At the end of the day President Biden has spoken out of both sides of his mouth.
Maybe he’s more confused than I am ...
Pam Gagnon
Norton
