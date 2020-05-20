What has he done to make us great?
To the editor:
I want to thank The Sun Chronicle for keeping us informed of both local and national news during the pandemic.
Each morning I look forward to reading the Opinion page and the variety of letters that subscribers have written, pro and con.
I appreciate that you print our comments and do not edit them.
Many of the opinions are negative and address previous opinions that were printed the day before.
It would be wonderful if instead of writing to rebut the thoughts of a previous contributor, a writer could counteract what was said by using facts to support their opinion.
For instance in the May 15 edition of The Sun Chronicle, a letter to the editor --“It does make one wonder” by Bob Foley — objected to the criticism of the president. Instead of becoming upset because someone criticized the president, would it not make more sense to respond by pointing out good things he has done.
Make a list of things he has done to fulfill his motto “Make America Great Again.” How would a person talk about his immigration policy and the treatment of immigrants? Or how his administration has dealt with the pandemic that has crept into the White House. Maybe it would be difficult to find anything positive about the current administration in Washington.
Margaret Werner
Norton
