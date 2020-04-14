To the editor:
After the fog has lifted, and the dust has settled, we’ll look back at these times with a clear eye — unflinching and impartial.
I believe that history will not be kind to our stable genius in the White House. It will document President Trump’s inaction at the onset of this virus and how it cost the lives of thousands of Americans. It will document his complete lack of competence; his inability to adhere to the scientific facts, and his reelection plans as being his primary concern.
Every day the American people are subjected to his so-called coronavirus briefings which are basically campaign rallies with a smattering of useful medical information. Every day he berates the reporters, governors, countries and former presidents, shifting the blame on everyone but himself. Every day a steady stream of lies and misleading information only confuses the situation.
In the meantime, Trump has fired the Acting Inspector General Glenn Fine, who was in charge of overseeing the distribution of the $2.2 trillion relief package set forth by Congress. We can rightly be concerned that his aim is to control the payout of these funds to reward himself, his friends and to coerce his political rivals.
When there is a national emergency like the current pandemic, there should be a national response with the federal government coordinating an overall strategy. The administration has done none of that. It has at its disposal the Defense Production Act, which empowers the president to order companies to manufacture the medical equipment necessary for fighting this virus, but we see only minor action; forcing the states to compete with one another to get the supplies they need; driving up the costs, and creating deadly shortages.
We don’t need a cheerleader, as Trump describes himself; we need a leader.
We don’t need someone who leads from behind, but someone who takes charge and brings the nation together.
We don’t need a backup or a federal support group. We need leadership.
Let history record an unblinking assessment of this president and his shameful response to this pandemic; let the record stand that the American people were led by the most inept, corrupt, and dishonest president this country has ever seen during some of our most dangerous days.
Barry Close
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.