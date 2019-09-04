What exactly has President Trump accomplished?
To the editor:
This letter is in response to a letter to the editor by Gert Sullivan (“The radical left has one goal: To stop Trump’s achievements, Aug. 29.)
I’d like to know what you are proud of as far as President Trump’s accomplishments go. He made a lot of promises, such as, lowering the country’s debt (and even eliminating it). Sorry to say, it has gone up over a trillion dollars this year. Maybe his promise to give us better healthcare than Obamacare? Not so much — he hasn’t done anything at all. Maybe his promise to lower prescription drugs? Nothing here either. Maybe it is his appointment of probably the most corrupt and inept cabinet and staff in U.S. history? (Many of whom have left only later to call him a moron or worse.) How about that wall he promised Mexico would pay for? So far, not one mile has been built. As far as the wall goes, I heard a comment recently from the Republican representative from Texas, Will Hurd, whose district runs over 800 miles along the Mexican border. He said that “it would be the most expensive and least effective approach to border security”. Keep in mind, he spent over nine years with the CIA keeping our country safe before he went to Congress.
Actually, there is one thing I can think of where he kept his promise, and that was to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement.
Unfortunately, this will hurt not only the United States, but possibly the whole world. We are at a crucial point where we have about 12 years to drastically reduce our carbon emissions or there will be potentially catastrophic damage done to our planet. We need to be leading the world in this crisis, not adding to the problem by supporting coal and oil companies.
Paul Peckham
Plainville
