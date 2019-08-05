What is the plan for Attleboro’s financial situation?
As the days draw ever nigher to the Attleboro election and I, puzzled, peruse a front page article in the July 12 edition of The Sun Chronicle about the town of Norfolk’s financial woes and I have a simple, straightforward question which I would like Mayor Paul Heroux and mayoral hopeful, Heather Porreca, to answer for me and all the electorate.
I am required to try to live within my means. I cannot go to my neighbors and ask for them to OK a Prop. 2 1/2 override to provide me with fiscal assistance from time to time. What I had predicted would happen, now is about to happen.
So, what, if anything, are you planning to do, or what do you suggest, so that each and every government entity in Attleboro is forced to live within their means, like the rest of us have to do daily? What do you propose to end this endless rush to Prop. 2 1/2 overrides, from here to eternity?
I will be watching, listening and, in the voting booth, acting. Thank you for your time and consideration and anticipated actions on this matter.
David Daugman
Attleboro
