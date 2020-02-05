No attack on Trump today?
To the editor:
Dave Granlund, the editorial ‘cartoonist’ who contributes just about daily for The Sun Chronicle, apparently ran out of Trump bashing, rarely funny satirical illustrations.
So instead, on Monday, Feb. 3, he took a shot at Iowans and their chosen method of running an election primary.
His usual empty, occasionally pointedly vicious, obsequious attacks on the president are likely based on his liberal, progressive leanings. And Monday’s work suggests he knows little of the Midwestern demeanor of those hard-working citizens.
Had Granlund not continually revealed a nasty attitude is his daily work, the presentation that represents the confusing-to-us Iowa Caucus process might have been a bit humorous.
But instead, he again reveals his mean spirited, take-a-shot at everything he does not understand, approach.
It’s curious to wonder why he couldn’t find something funny in the finally ending impeachment circus?
Bob Foley
Mansfield
