To the editor:
Let’s see, Collusion? Nope. Obstruction of Justice? Nope. Racist? Nope. Democrats working feverishly to stop any success associated with Donald Trump’s presidency? Yup.
So when the 2020 election is a loud rejection of the moronic proposals offered by whomever the Democratic party thinks might have a chance to win that election, we will again hear: Collusion! Obstruction! Racism!
The latest obstruction comes with the president, acting in his Trump-being-Trump manner calling out four obnoxious, loudmouthed, sometimes obscene talking, way-past-brash congressional newbies.
The apparently self named ‘Squad’, rather than rising above the sophomoric nonsense, has decided that reaction to their antics is not based on the inane nature of their policy ideology, not reaction to immature rants, not reaction to their insulting comments about this nation and Israel.
Rather, as seems to be the only defense they can muster in their quest to maintain what they believe to be legitimacy, is to play gender and race cards as if those claims have legitimate value. One almost has to feel bad for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, like an overworked mom who can’t control her unruly kids at the playground.
Where’s Rep. Jerry Nadler? Writing up a subpoena to have Al Sharpton come to Congress to testify as to what constitutes racism?
Imagine how much better the nation would be doing if these Democratic ‘obstructionists’ would actually do the business of the government?
Bob Foley
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.