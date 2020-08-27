What’s it going to take make our electric grid stronger
To the editor:
We recently took delivery of a new LNG fueled generator.
I’m not writing this letter to provide a product testimonial, however. My family made this investment because the electrical grid has become progressively more unreliable. For Tropical Storm Isaias we prepared for a three-day outage. By the Grace of God we faced just three hours without power. We didn’t get this generator because we are hardy New Englanders. We got it because we can’t afford to throw out a refrigerator full of food. We got it because we can’t afford to have our pipes freeze. We got it because we are deeply frustrated with National Grid’s unresponsiveness to hardening the grid. We got it because the critical removal problem trees and tree limbs isn’t being done the way the residents of this city deserve.
What is it going to take to recognize that weather events are getting more intense year on year? What is it going to take to get the preventative tree and limb maintenance the grid needs to stay operational? I’ll shut up now and start shopping for a chainsaw.
James Rawstron
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.