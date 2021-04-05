What’s the state of Holden Bridge repair?
To the editor:
Still no known news regarding the cause of the Bungay River-Holden Street bridge crash site this past winter.
The Attleboro DPW was observed placing Jersey Barriers and orange safety barrels now serving as an unsightly temporary bridge railing.
Also observed was a local wrecking firm pulling a waterlogged auto from the Bungay River with no known identity for the offending vehicle’s driver.
The question might be, how temporary will the “invisible” railing suffice atop one of the City’s most scenic Bungay River Watershed bridge crossings?
Only the sound of media crickets and silent city officials can be heard.
Honk for bridge repair action.
Don Doucette
Attleboro
