To the editor:
Robert Motta of Attleboro wrote to you on March 25 lamenting that this paper should show some respect to our President. (“Sun Chronicle should show more respect for President Trump,” Voice of the Public, March 25)
It was almost comical this lack of awareness of just who he is talking about. I wondered if he was talking about the same president whom it took two full pages of New York Times to print out the insults and nicknames he had for people.
Is it the same president who mocked a disabled reporter? The same president who liked his wartime heroes not captured? The same president who fought with Gold Star parents? The same president who bragged on tape about sexually assaulting women? The same president who instituted a zero-tolerance policy of separating families at our border? The list could go on and at least fill two pages of this paper.
May Motta be reminded of another Republican president, Theodore Roosevelt, advising that “To announce that there must be no criticism of the president, or that we are to stand by the president, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”
Our president should practice respect to all people of this great nation and not just the ones who attend his rallies. The ground of moral indignation of Republicans was destroyed in November 2016. Let us hope this is corrected this November.
Robert Plumer
Foxboro
