To the editor:
Without a doubt, it is good that The Sun Chronicle remembers 9/11.
Yet it is very disappointing that this newspaper gave no ink to 9/11/2012, when four brave Americans died needlessly during an attack on the American Embassy in Benghazi, Libya.
It is not right for The Sun Chronicle to pay large attention to the 19th anniversary of the attacks on America in 2001, and to pay no attention to the deadly attack on our embassy in Benghazi in 2012. Your reporting is truly out-of-balance.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
