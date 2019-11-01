Letter to the editor: Where are the moderates for the 4th Congressional District?
To the editor:
As Congressman Joe Kennedy is running for the U.S. Senate, the constituents of the Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District will have to decide who will Represent them in Washington. So far, I’ve seen only progressive candidates throw their hat into the race.
I would like to see a moderate jump into the race also.
Thomas M. Ledwith
Foxboro
